Noah Kahan hit the UK Top 10 this year with The Great Divide, a song about friendship and the title track of his second No.1 album. Here, co-writer/producer Gabe Simon tells Music Week how this “kinda punk, but folk” track – complete with stomps and screams – has reverberated far beyond Nashville’s college campuses...

INTERVIEW: Charlotte Krol

PHOTO: David O’Donough

I started working with Noah around April 2022. He’d been with other producers for his first two records, Busyhead and ...