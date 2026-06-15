Following the Artone acquisition, Townsend’s Bruce McKenzie reveals their e-commerce strategy for driving physical sales and fan engagement

Townsend Music sales director Bruce McKenzie has told Music Week that new investment has created the “most technically advanced” D2C platform in the independent sector.

Founded originally as a record shop in 1978, the Lancashire company diversified into D2C solutions in 2012. With its proprietary in-house platform, Townsend now runs more than 1,000 e-commerce artist stores for music and merchandise.

Townsend ...