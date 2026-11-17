Duetti secures $665m in new financing to accelerate music catalogue investments

Music financing platform Duetti has secured $665 million in additional capital, including a $450m asset-backed securitisation (ABS) anchored by global investment firm Carlyle.

The financing package also includes $165m of additional credit capacity provided by Viola Credit and a $50 million side facility with Flexpoint Ford and Truist Bank.

“This funding marks a significant milestone for Duetti, firmly placing us among a distinguished group of music rights platforms operating at real scale, which allows us to unlock substantial benefits in terms of market intelligence and operating capabilities,”said Lior Tibon (pictured), CEO and co-founder of Duetti. “Our third ABS transaction in just two years is more than five times the size of our inaugural deal in 2024, demonstrating our rapid growth, strong track record and increasing institutional demand for our catalog and business model.”

Launched in 2022, Duetti has completed more than 1,600 catalogue investments and currently owns more than 50,000 masters and compositions, representing the works of over 3,000 recording artists.

Independent music royalties can generate the kind of recurring, diversified cash flows that asset-backed finance is built around Akhil Bansal, Carlyle

The company says it plans to use the new capital to "significantly accelerate the pace and breadth of its investment activities across genres and geographies, as well as different types of music rights".

"We anchored this securitisation because independent music royalties can generate the kind of recurring, diversified cash flows that asset-backed finance is built around,” added Akhil Bansal, head of asset-backed finance at Carlyle. “Duetti pairs real industry expertise with the data and technology to build and manage catalogues at scale, and that's what gives us conviction in the platform."

Over the past 12 months, Duetti has opened offices in Nashville, Paris and Rio de Janeiro, in addition to its existing footprint in New York City, Los Angeles, Miami and London.

“Duetti’s inaugural ABS transaction in 2024 helped pioneer securitisation backed primarily by independent music catalogues, and the company has since become a repeat issuer in the ABS market,” said Barclays MD Salina Sabri. “This latest transaction achieved a ratings upgrade and was placed with a broader group of institutional investors than the Company’s prior issuances, marking the continued expansion of its ABS programme and investor base.”

The investment is being led by Carlyle’s Asset-Backed Finance team within its Global Credit platform.