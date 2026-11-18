Inside the mind of Grammy-nominated super-producer Tony Berg

Over more than five decades, Tony Berg has worked as a session musician, musical director, manager, A&R, entrepreneur, songwriter and producer. Here, in the midst of huge success for his collaborators Phoebe Bridgers and Sombr – and a pair of Grammy nods for Producer Of The Year and Album Of The Year for Bridgers' Lost Weekend – we meet the musical polymath to talk about his legacy, his new Crime & Punishment Records JV with Warner and why “a song is a sacred thing”…

WORDS: CHARLOTTE KROL

PHOTOS: HARRISON WHITFORD

There is “one reason” why Tony Berg is still working aged 72.

“I love it more than I can say,” the industry titan beams, speaking to Music Week from his home in Los Angeles. He is resolute as to why retirement isn’t happening anytime soon.

“Oh, I just love producing – being in the room with an artist, playing a song back, knowing that we nailed it, and looking at the artist, elated,” he says. “I can’t tell you how powerful that is; it compels me to go in each day.”

It’s “so beautiful today – like joke weather”, says Berg of this autumn Friday morning in LA, sun streaking into his office. The weekend is looming: a distant concept, perhaps, for a man who routinely works seven days a week.

Berg has collaborated with a vast array of talent including Bob Dylan, Peter Gabriel, Fiona Apple, Michael Penn, Aimee Mann, Amythyst Kiah, Andrew Bird, X and more. These days, what drives him most is working with newer acts, such as Phoebe Bridgers and Sombr.

“I love it as much as working with Dylan, Bruce Hornsby, Sarah McLachlan or John Fogerty – it’s thrilling,” he states. “There’s nothing like working with a 21-year-old artist, because it’s a process of exploration and discovery. To participate in that is, for me, the greatest aspect of this job.”

Even by his standards, Berg is in the midst of a successful year. Phoebe Bridgers, whose three albums to date have been co-produced by Berg, landed her first UK No.1 album this year with Lost Weekend (which debuted atop the chart and has 62,237 sales to date, according to the Official Charts Company). Sombr, meanwhile, peaked at No.10 with his debut album, I Barely Know Her (232,639). It features three million-selling singles in Back To Friends (1,559,189), Undressed (1,368,926) and 12 To 12 (1,324,217).

Also keeping the former Geffen and Virgin A&R executive busy is Crime & Punishment Records, his new label JV with Warner, through which he intends to unearth and nurture new talent and be “relied upon to provide excellence” (more on which later).

As we discuss the “weird” feeling of still striving and thriving in one’s later years, his beloved Italian Greyhound, Bing Bong, interrupts his train of thought by barking outside the door.

“It’s weird, because there are so few of us doing this at my age – I can only think of T Bone [Burnett],” Berg continues, unruffled by his dog’s plea for attention. “I just love it.”

These days, Berg bases himself regularly at Sound City, the hallowed studios in the central San Fernando Valley from where the likes of Neil Young, Nirvana and Fleetwood Mac have cut seminal records. Berg took over the lease in 2018 with his close musical partner, the artist Blake Mills, after selling up his home studio, Zeitgeist, which he founded in 1985.

​​The “irony”, Berg tells us, of now heading up Sound City is that he used to attend sessions there as a musician back in the mid-’70s. In addition to this, more than 20 years ago, he produced Californian rock band Simon Dawes, which featured “a brilliant 16-year-old guitarist”: a certain Blake Mills.

“Blake and I have basically worked together every day for 20-plus years since,” Berg smiles.

Alongside Mills, Berg counts Bridgers, Ethan Gruska, Shawn Everett, Will Maclellan and Mason Stoops (“and then some people [others] may not know yet: Benny Bock and Kane Ritchotte”) among the “incredible musicians I see all the time”.

Berg traces his knack for attracting a community of musicians back to the collaborative ethos he first fostered at Zeitgeist.

“What was interesting about that time was that there were only seven or eight of us who had real home studios where you could make a complete album,” he explains. “Because of my taste in music, and perhaps the way I communicate, it became an attractive place for dozens of people who became seminal LA artists – Blake and Shawn Everett among them. It developed a reputation, I think and I hope, as a place where artists could do anything they wanted without the clock interfering.”

That, as well as his experience at Geffen and Virgin (when he helped sign Beck, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, A Perfect Circle, At The Drive-In and others), has lent itself to Berg’s position as a mentor.

One example is Ethan Gruska, a producer who has worked with Berg on all three of Bridgers’ records. Not that he is totally comfortable with the term ‘mentor’, mind. “It’s not for me to describe myself as a mentor, or those as mentees,” Berg says. However, his appreciation of his own path and those who have lifted him up is clear.

From making early connections as a teenager with his then-neighbour, the Beach Boys’ Bruce Johnston, to studying under legendary producer and composer Jack Nitzsche – which led to his late-’70s role as Bette Midler’s musical director – Berg is “grateful” for the support he received.

“I think back on Jack Nitzsche, Bette Midler and Bruce Johnston, and David Geffen and Ed Rosenblatt [co-founder, Geffen Records] and Ashley Newton [ex-president, Capitol Music Group] and the people who were so kind to me and gave me a career,” he reflects. “I feel the same responsibility to people I meet who are in their 20s and 30s.”

Gruska and Berg, who also worked together as assistant producers on the Grammy-winning Boygenius album, The Record, cemented their relationship while working on Bridgers’ solo albums, starting with her 2017 debut, Stranger In The Alps.

“I went to Phoebe and asked, ‘How would you feel if we included Ethan in the production process?’” recalls Berg. “Phoebe was all for it, and it was seamless.”

Blake Mills played on Bridgers’ second album, 2020’s Punisher, which also saw her take on a production role.

“Ethan and I included Phoebe in the process then, because it was clear that she had not just that aptitude and skill but the ambition to produce,” adds Berg. “It compelled me to go to Phoebe before we began and say, ‘We should become a triumvirate here’ – the Trilemma, as we called ourselves – and that worked beautifully.”

This year’s Lost Weekend took a different path, due to Bridgers’ time spent away in Boygenius, as well as the album’s larger roll call of co-producers and co-writers.

“Phoebe had developed a new friendship with Jack Antonoff, whose work, historically, was very different to her music or the things that I or Ethan had done,” Berg says. “That would normally lead to difficulty, but Jack is an immensely likeable person. He gains the trust of the people he works with because he’s unpretentious, has no agenda or axe to grind. And after the first couple of weeks, he seamlessly integrated into what became the Quadrilemma, and I consider him a close friend.”

And Berg’s own role “became quite different” on Lost Weekend because there were extra voices in the room.

“It was Phoebe, Ethan, Jack and myself – and Alex G spent time with us, too, as well as other people like Christian [Lee] Hutson or Phoebe’s frequent collaborator, Marshall Vore,” he says. “It was ‘Team Phoebe’. My specific role became more macro, because there were all these contributors with so many ideas.”

As Berg’s voice fights to be heard over Bing Bong’s incessant barking, he goes on to share more about Bridgers’ evolution and their “deep” friendship. He also fills us in on his new label, the “ferocious” talent of Sombr, why songwriting is ever more “sacred” in the age of AI, and much more…

Firstly, can you expand on what compels you to work with young artists?

“They’re more innocent and never jaded – they haven’t really been through it yet. Making that debut album is exciting. Often, they can scarcely believe it’s happening. I think Phoebe was 19 or 20 when I met her, and she wanted to learn everything. Her ability to absorb and make things her own was like that of no one I’d ever met, and Sombr may be a close second. I hate to use the word ‘precocious’ because it sounds so condescending, but they both were when I met them. They just had this ability to glean something from everything and make it their own.”

Phoebe Bridgers is now playing arenas, which is quite rare for an indie/folk act. Would you agree?

“Yes, it is, for someone who sings softly, thoughtfully and contemplatively! But I’m not surprised. I believe that nothing engenders passion, love, devotion and loyalty among an audience like lyrics. And I consider Phoebe to be the pre-eminent lyricist of her generation. Every now and then, a Joni Mitchell or a Leonard Cohen emerges with things to say in a way that resonates irresistibly. She’s the artist of this generation who manages that. When I’ve used the word ‘ambition’ with Phoebe, that can have a negative connotation – but not here. Her ambition is to communicate with a lot of people and help them get through stuff. I love her for that.”

How has your relationship evolved?

“I would say – outside of my kids and my wife – she may be the closest person in my life. I’ve spent a lot of time with her and watched her grow up and build a life that is incredible. An old friend of mine, [A&R executive] Andy Olyphant, introduced us 12 or 13 years ago. She played me some songs and I think the third one was Georgia or Killer. After that, I was in. I was so devoted to her and her talent that I said, ‘Hey, let’s go, let’s start your album!’ I’ll tell you something else that happened that I thought was great. During one song, she was strumming the chords and I said, ‘Phoebe, what if you try a Travis pick [style]?’ It was an inversion of chords that was new to her. I watched her brain work, watched her absorb it. Then, she said, ‘Okay, give me the guitar,’ and I watched her go. It tore me up. I immediately saw who she was. All these years later, she not only continues to be that person – she’s even better.”

Moving onto Sombr, you have achieved a great deal already...

“He’s a remarkable kid. And he is still a kid; he’s just turned 21. There’s a ferocity to Sombr because he is so determined to do the things that matter and do things well. So, while his early songs may be the ruminations of a teenage boy, I’m still watching him grow up in front of my eyes. It’s an amazing thing to witness. We’ve now recorded about 40 songs together and spent over 100 days in the studio, and literally not once have we worked together without a phone call or text from him at the end of the day saying how much he appreciated it. He understands that these relationships are lifelong, if you trust and treat them properly. And I feel that way about him. I love him, and I’m there for him any time he asks.”

It sounds like you take a 360-degree approach to working with artists – is that a fair assessment?

“My experience, maybe to a fault, is that my role does not end when the record is done. I’m invested in that person, their career, their psyche, their well-being, happiness and growth. You’ve named two artists I feel very strongly about. And watching Sombr enjoy the success is, number one, hysterical, because he’s a funny kid, but it’s also so gratifying because I’m watching him be so damn good. He’s a great, emotive singer, but an intelligent one, too. You know, for 36 years, I’ve worked on and off with Peter Gabriel, whom I consider a titan – not just one of the great artists in my lifetime, but perhaps the most impressive person I’ve ever worked with. I got a note from him about four or five months ago saying how much he liked Sombr and how much he responded to what he was hearing. And for me to be able to tell Sombr that – well, his eyes became saucers. He just couldn’t believe it.”

Besides what you think you’ve taught the artists you’ve worked with, what have you learned from them?

“That’s the best question you could ask, because the answer is: everything. Each time you work with someone new, you learn more about yourself and your ability to communicate. I’ve made a lot of mistakes along the way, but when I’ve repaired them or attempted to repair them, it’s paid off.”

How do you think the role of a producer has evolved during your time in the game?

“It’s case-by-case. Perhaps the word ‘producer’ was a misnomer from the beginning, because if you’re a real producer, it more closely resembles being a director on a film. Now, there are some producers who just walk in a room, take off their shoes, lie on the couch and go to sleep. That doesn’t impress me at all. I’m interested in people who actually get their hands dirty, who infiltrate, who can reharmonise, who can parse a lyric, who can discuss with an artist why he or she does this and what is being achieved. It’s the hardest job I know. I often tell people who say it’s not brain surgery, ‘You’re right, it’s arguably much harder than brain surgery. At least with that you have a map of what you’re going to do.’ Making records is this weird, nebulous thing.”

Having also worked in A&R, how do you think that side of the industry has changed over the years?

“The main way it’s changed is that, where once you had the model where the A&R staff were all producers, now they largely collate information and data to see who might be a viable artist to sign. There are still great A&R people, though. Chris Morris [SVP, A&R, Warner Records] is great. He goes deep and gains the trust of his artist, his producer and his label, and managing that calls for a lot of skill. Producers today should be out there finding talent, recording and bringing it to labels, which is something I do and have done for a very long time. I suppose, as well, when David Geffen and Ed Rosenblatt created Geffen Records, they quietly did something quite brilliant. They made the A&R person the product manager, so we had our own little fiefdoms within the company and were responsible for those artists through to the end of each cycle. It was great. It seems like such an obvious thing now, but they were the only ones doing it.”

You are dipping your toes back into those waters with Crime & Punishment Records, your JV with Warner. Why launch that now?

“Right now, it’s just me working with Aaron Bay-Schuck [chairman & CEO, Warner Records], Chris Morris and Tom Corson [COO, WMG]. First of all, it’s all predicated on the talent of the people I get to work with. I’m never going to be driven by their TikTok or Instagram numbers. If it doesn’t resonate and speak to me and offer something to a young listener, then I’m the wrong guy. But if that person has ambition to communicate and be a part of people’s lives, I’m very interested. That’s a healthy thing: to have someone you can talk to and count on. Our first album release will come out at the beginning of next year from a phenomenal woman called Elle Bramhall. It will flatten you when you hear it – it’s painfully beautiful. It reminds me a little bit of how I felt when I heard Joni Mitchell’s first album, in the way that it hits you. It’s so pure – it has some Nick Drake in it. It’s about Elle’s personal history, which is complicated and is made even more amusing by the fact that I essentially introduced her parents to each other 25 years ago!”

Where do you stand on the contrast between the metrics you mentioned and gut feeling when it comes to signing new artists?

“Metrics have infiltrated the process too much. In my opinion, it has to be driven by your feeling that something is genuinely great or has the ability to be great – not just good. ‘Good’ is my enemy, because good is enough for you to become interested, to start to invest yourself, to get wrapped up in something, only to discover that there was a ceiling, and that ceiling is ‘good’. But if you are sitting down with someone and you hear a few things that don’t do anything for you and then suddenly – boom – there is a line, a phrase, a chord change, something you’ve never heard before – that signifies potential for greatness.”

Broadening out into other industry issues, what are your thoughts on modern pop songs having multiple writers and producers? Are there too many cooks?

“I’m not even sure you’re left with broth; it’s diluted much more – we’re down to water, generally speaking. It’s not to anyone’s advantage to have so many writers on a song. But then I’ll listen to some songs on Phoebe’s latest album and there are many writers, but no one’s name is on there just because he or she happened to be in the room at the time. And it wasn’t just any contribution – they were from people who Phoebe knew could be helpful to her. It’s not like we enlisted the pop songwriters to come in and write toplines or anything like that. That shit drives me nuts! That kind of songwriting is garbage collecting.”

Are you worried about the impact of AI?

“If I were in my 20s or 30s, I would give you a different kind of answer. But I’m 72, I don’t give a fuck. Great songs come from great people. There’s a reason why songs like Suzanne, Strawberry Fields, Street Fighting Man, Fake Plastic Trees, Lithium, The Man With The Child In His Eyes or Never Is A Promise burn holes in our souls. These songs are those people. Perhaps AI is going to assume that importance or that trait but, right now, it can’t. And, right now, I’m making records in the room with people who show me their greatness.”

Has the evolution of streaming changed the way in which you approach producing?

“A song is a sacred thing; you have to treat it that way. You know, The Beatles and The Rolling Stones and Dylan and Bowie – the four of whom kind of constitute my pantheon – were all encyclopaedic about the songs of previous generations. They could play thousands of songs by other people before we had ever even heard them. This generation doesn’t do that, and I think it would be useful to them. Learn stuff. Read great lyrics. That’s part of your job as a songwriter: to know songwriting. And you should know painters and film directors, and you should have read Dostoevsky and the great authors. That’s your job.”

Traditionally, studios are very male-dominated spaces – what is being done in your circles to combat that?

“I hate [that they are]! We have a wonderful assistant engineer, Rachel Selch, in my studio at Sound City. I spent five years working with Susan Rogers, who is not only one of the great recording talents, but also one of the great people in the last 40 years of the music business. I’m always drawn to that energy and that, in my experience, gentleness. A number of musicians I work with regularly, like Wendy Melvoin, bring a different character to the room. But I’m looking at engineers right now to become part of our team, because the people I work with are becoming so popular that I need to have some who are more available. I’m determined to have as many women in the room with us as possible.”

Finally, can you share details of any upcoming projects?

“I’m just finishing an album with The Kooks. They were wonderful to work with – great people – and I’m very proud of that record. I’m also going to make a record with Pat Metheny, which is a very unusual step, but I was Pat’s A&R guy in the ’90s. He’s maybe the most heralded jazz musician of his generation. Pat called me up a few months ago and explained to me what he wants to do – and I can’t wait. I look back on who I’ve worked with and think, ‘How fucking lucky am I?’”