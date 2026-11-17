Colleen Theis - The Music Week Interview

Still basking in the glow of the “electric atmosphere” she experienced at the Music Week Women In Music Awards, where she was crowned International Woman Of The Year, Colleen Theis is on a high as Music Week catches up with her. And The Orchard’s president and COO doesn’t hold back, as we discuss the company’s global expansion, the benefits of transparency in the business and her growing collection of canine companions…

WORDS: KAREN BLISS

PHOTOS: ROSE CALLAHAN

When Music Week meets Colleen Theis at The Orchard’s UK offices in central London, sleep is the immediate topic of conversation.

Having arrived from New York on the red-eye the previous day, she “took a quick disco nap” before heading into the office for meetings. The Orchard’s president and COO then went out for an early dinner, “and went [to bed] and snored,” before waking up and returning to HQ for our interview and more Orchard-related business. Also on the agenda was finalising her acceptance speech for the International Woman Of The Year honour she would receive at the Music Week Women In Music Awards the following day.

Despite the demanding schedule that comes with overseeing a global distribution and artist-services company spanning offices in more than 50 cities worldwide alongside Orchard CEO Brad Navin, the Texan native makes time for a life outside work. She and her husband have three dogs: Basil, Beatrice and the most recent addition, Rosie.

“She’s a mix of Anatolian Shepherd, Australian Shepherd, and Bernese Mountain Dog,” Theis informs us. “She was actually small when we got her, and then she grew these really long legs. It was like, ‘This is a strange animal walking around the house. What did we adopt?!’ [Laughs]. She’s lovely.”

Her family also extends beyond their four-legged companions.

“My husband has two children, and so I’m a stepmother to them,” she says. “They’re married and live here in the UK and we’re now grandparents, too. So I’m a step-grandmother – my nickname is Coco.”

She describes her life in music as “24/7, in an all-encompassing industry”. With a global role, Theis adds that “there’s always something happening – that’s unavoidable – but when I travel for work, I always try to make some time to check out something local.”

When she does get the opportunity to explore, Theis prefers to experience a city on foot, taking in the neighbourhoods and nightlife.

“I like walking through cities and tours of things,” she discloses. “I’m also a night owl, so I would definitely do dinner and go out afterwards. For me, it’s getting up in the morning [that’s difficult]…”

Theis breaks into a hearty laugh.

“I could explore all night,” she adds. “No problem!”

Seoul, with its vibrant 24-hour culture, has provided some memorable times.

“We went there to see [former Orchard clients] BTS,” she says. “We had time to go explore a lot of the neighbourhoods and go out and have Korean barbecue and just immerse ourselves. It’s the same with Tokyo: every time I go there, I like to visit a temple or walk the neighbourhoods, and obviously go to Tower Records.”

During her trip to London for Women In Music, Theis managed to catch Amy Winehouse: In Focus, an exhibition displayed on benches across Granary Square and King’s Boulevard in King’s Cross.

“I can’t believe it’s been 20 years since that record [Back To Black],” she muses. “I was having a moment.”

Theis considers nights out gigging or clubbing as a leisure activity, but she divulges some rather more extreme ways to switch off, too.

“We just recently went to Yellowstone National Park and did some whitewater rafting, horseback riding and hiking,” she says. “I was like, ‘I don’t know if I can do this!’ It was pouring with rain, but somehow I survived.”

Such spirit has been central to her industry journey, which began at Elektra in New York, before Theis joined Rykodisc and later relocated to the UK, where she would stay for 12 years in roles at Chris Blackwell’s Palm Pictures and ADA. She joined The Orchard in 2011 as managing director for the UK and Europe.

Now based in New York and Miami, she has spent the past 15 years helping expand the company’s operations worldwide, overseeing the US, Canada, the UK, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Latin America. Under her leadership, The Orchard currently maintains the No.1 global market share among independent distributors.

A committed champion of diversity and inclusion, Theis has helped the company achieve 50/50 gender parity across its global workforce, with women leading multiple territories and holding senior roles across various divisions. She is also an advisor to employee-led organisations Women Of The Orchard, Women In Tech and the Council For Equity And Progressive Action.

In 2025, she was instrumental in launching The Orchard Physical European Network (OPEN), expanding physical distribution across Europe, the UK and Asia. She continues to guide major global distribution and partnership deals while overseeing a diverse roster that includes Rimas Entertainment (Bad Bunny), Mass Appeal, LVRN, Napalm Records, Cleopatra Records, Frontiers Records, Oasis/Big Brother Recordings, Jorja Smith/FAMM and Human Re Sources (Raye). New partners Gorillaz hit No.1 earlier this year with The Mountain, released via their own Kong label in partnership with The Orchard.

With all that in mind, Theis’ win at Women In Music was richly deserved.

“It is a very special event, the energy was electric,” she says when we speak again in the wake of the ceremony. “The event that [co-founders] Alison Wenham and Lara Baker conceptualised is really one that celebrates women who create their own seat at the table. And the venue was a powerful and joyful space packed with such tables – full of women and allies.”

Theis says it was “truly inspiring” to share the spotlight with “such an incredible group of talented women,” adding that she made an “awesome new friend” in fellow winner [songwriter and Xenomania co-founder] Miranda Cooper.

“Standing on the stage and looking out at that room highlighted how our industry has evolved, and the part myself and my peers have played in that shift,” she notes. “It’s a huge honour to be recognised for doing what I love, and I hope my journey inspires others to trust their instincts and follow their dreams.”

“It’s important to reflect on our collective and individual successes, and channel that positive energy toward tackling challenges that still exist,” Theis adds, as we settle into a lengthy interrogation of her unique take on her beloved business, digging into international expansion, transparency, representation, and more...

Having worked in the UK and the US, what are the key differences in how each market approaches the business?

“I think that the UK industry is more familial in a way; everyone kind of knows each other. Even though it’s mostly based in London, there is a very vibrant scene in other key cities as well, Manchester and Liverpool being two that come to mind. Because the scale of the population in general is much smaller, the industry is smaller, so people know each other. Even though you’re competitors at different companies, everyone is pretty friendly with each other, I believe.”

Would you ever want to come back?

“Who knows? Never say never. My husband is a cricket fanatic and we don’t have good cricket in America. So, who knows? For now, our headquarters are in New York and we have a very capable and full team here. I’m based between New York and Miami, which is partly because we have an amazing Latin business that I also oversee, but also because we love Miami!”

In terms of artists being signed in a market other than their own, such as Raye, what impact does that have on the campaigns?

“I think it does have an impact. With Raye, we work really collaboratively, because obviously her management and core team are in the UK and she’s based there when she’s not on the road. And then her label partner, Human Re Sources, are in Los Angeles, but they’re wholly owned by The Orchard. So it’s a very collaborative effort. We look at the entire landscape of opportunities and scheduling and work together as a team. The UK is obviously her home market, her core market, but her US profile has risen dramatically, particularly between the last record coming out and this record [This Music May Contain Hope] coming out. Recently, within 24 hours, she was on CBS, performed at the VMAs, and had a private performance and Q&A with Harvey Mason Jr. [Recording Academy CEO] at the Grammy Museum in LA. And she was also opening up for Bruno Mars and was on the cover of Time Magazine. This woman is so busy and she works so freaking hard.”

Is breaking America still always a main goal for the artists you work with from outside the US?

“Obviously, population-wise, it’s the biggest music market, but I don’t see that as much as I did earlier in my career. People are not focused on a particular market; they want to just find their fans wherever they are. They then gravitate naturally to them because we have this ability to find information and data about who the fans are, where they’re based and what their interests are. You can be much more tailored with how you work and you can discover pockets of fans in places you didn’t even realise they were in.”

Can you cite any examples of what happens when an artist discovers they are popular in an unexpected place?

“It happens every week. We see things pop up and then, as we say, pour gas on the fire. That’s what keeps it exciting and fun. I will tell you, K-pop is huge in Mexico and Brazil, for example. We never would have been able to just know that from our gut in the early days when we were working with BTS. But from very early on, we would see the streaming performance just exploding, so we were able to know where to focus. It’s not just the very tip of the spear either – they’re interested in the entire genre and the culture that’s coming out of Korea. And it’s been very good for us to be able to launch newer acts as well because both of those countries have such a huge population base. And, of course, the United States is also interested. Then there’s Bad Bunny, who recently played shows in places where there’s just not a very large Latin population. But he’s in a league of his own. I could definitely tell you weekly examples of when we have records come out and we find interesting things while looking at where the engagement is happening. Luckily, we have a network of offices around the world, so people are able to locally do what they need to do to make sure that we maximise that.”

What has The Orchard done in 2026 that you’re most proud of?

“This has been the Bad Bunny year. It’s a happy time for us to celebrate when an artist can perform at the Super Bowl in Spanish, command global attention and provoke a real shift in how people view music and artistry. For me, that’s a culture-changing moment. Obviously, we love all of our artists, but that one was just so huge.”

How about when it comes to campaigns with new partners that you’re particularly proud of?

“Ms Rachel’s first record [I’m So Happy]. She was a YouTube star and, before this album, a lot of her work was centred around the visuals and what she does on YouTube already. Then our marketing team layered in some different, fun opportunities. We have a kid’s brand that’s based in the UK called Magic Star. The deal was signed there with them, but the US is her biggest market.”

And what is the biggest challenge you’ve had to contend with this year?

“Trying to continue to grow and expand our services while doing it in a scalable way, because we make a percentage of what the artists make and it’s not the same structure as a royalty deal from a frontline label. So we have to be very disciplined. We try to engage with technology and scalable solutions, although we do have 800 people around the world. Our team is very busy!”

Which of your recent international openings stand out most?

“In New Zealand, we acquired a company called DRM a few years ago, they’re in Auckland. [We’ve also] acquired a company called Altafonte that had an office in Lima, Peru, and we didn’t have anyone there before. So that’s been a great addition as well. We are also in Ecuador, and in Brazil we have places in Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and we have acquired a gospel distributor, OniMusic, that’s in Nova Lima.”

What do you look for in a partner?

“The examples I just gave you are all distributors, so their common thread was that they were all regional or specifically based in a certain genre. I guess they’d reached a time in their own life cycle where they felt like they needed to partner with someone to be able to continue to scale and grow. Or maybe the owner wanted to retire or do something different. A distribution company like that is usually a very easy fit. We’re more looking for people that are focused on areas where we’re not. OniMusic is a great example: they’re a Brazilian gospel distributor, the owner is still there and runs the company, but in conjunction with us, using our backend and our technology and so forth. Basically in any business dealing, it’s about what’s going to be beneficial for the client. Everything else falls into place, whether we’re looking from a challenges perspective, how we might staff a certain area or how we grow responsibly. Then, we prioritise based on direct client feedback, because we’re in service of what they do and we’re only successful if they are.”

Is there any mileage in the indie vs major debate in 2026?

“Honestly, I don’t think so. But I’m saying that from a position of working inside a major company that services the independent community, having spent basically my whole professional life either in the indie sector or supporting independent clients.”

Do you think artists view working with an independent as a stepping stone to a major?

“I feel the artists just have so much more control than they had before. A lot of them are working with independent operators because they feel like it’s more of a partnership. So if anything, the major labels are maybe altering how they approach relationships a little bit to be more of a partnership arrangement.”

Looking at the industry more widely, do you think the different parts of it coexist well enough?

“Things are changing and adjusting every minute. One thing is data: in an ideal world, everyone would be sharing information in order to get the best result. Another thing is, in certain parts of the world, record companies and live agencies are operating under the same roof. Not in America or the UK, but smaller countries or places where the business is more nascent. A lot of the time, you’ll find that there’s a ticketing agency, a promoter, a label and a management company that are all under the same parent company. I mean, look at what’s happening in the Korean music business. That’s a great example.”

Is there anything you would like to see more of in the business?

“Well, transparency is the number one thing that makes everybody better. Transparency in accounting, in business practices, in not always saying ‘yes’ when you know the answer needs to be ‘no,’ being transparent about any conversation... It took a long time, but technology has now made that a requirement for being successful. People now want to be able to understand their business, whether it’s through an analytics platform, or statements that you can process online. Technology has been a great catalyst for moving people towards a more transparent way of working and interacting, within our own company, across other companies, and with the artists and management teams. It’s the cornerstone of how we work.”

What is your take on where the influence of technology on the industry is at right now?

“AI can definitely make some aspects of our workday more fluid and easy, like driving reports or getting other information, the busy work that can take up a big part of your day. I’m all for that, as long as it’s fact-checked by a human being to make sure that it’s legit. In terms of the AI that touches the creative process, that is obviously much more concerning. I think there’s already a backlash; people want real artists and real music. The thing that makes art compelling and engaging is the fact that it’s the human experience. I don’t see that ever changing. The technology will evolve, but we just need to make sure that intellectual property is protected and the original creators are attributed and remunerated. That has to be at the forefront of every discussion in order to have a sustainable model that’s going to work. That’s my hope, for a sustainable model.”

Circling back to your Women In Music win, equal representation at The Orchard has been a key tenet of your tenure. How do you reflect on what you’ve been able to achieve in that regard?

“As of September this year, our staff is 50.1% women globally. I know lots of talented women – so, so, so many. So it wasn’t hard at all to get there. But I think as you go higher up [across the whole business], that’s where you see fewer women. Equity and inclusion are the most important things, because if you’re not listening to all the voices, then you don’t get all the perspectives in terms of how an artist could find success in a certain area, how we could do better as a business, how we can drive culture. If it’s just a homogeneous set of perspectives and voices, then you are missing a huge segment of the market.”

Can you shed more light on how you nurture talent?

“We launched an employee-led initiative called CEPA – the Council For Equity And Progressive Action. It’s volunteer-led and membership refreshes every 18 months or so. They came up with Elevate, an internal programme for diverse candidates of a certain level, associate director and above, but below VP. We run a course to help bridge the gap between early-career roles and the stage where you’re managing a sizeable team, or bearing a lot more P&L responsibility, things like that. In addition, Sony has a range of leadership programmes that we participate in, and we have informal mentoring and ERGs [employee resource groups]. We have one called Women Of The Orchard, where two women from the company interview each other on a certain topic.”

Finally, having already put so much into the company, can you sum up your feelings about The Orchard as you look forward to 2027 and beyond?

“The team at The Orchard built this company together. Brad [Navin, CEO] and I are very different personalities and we cover different parts of the company. We have a lot of executive experience, so we’re each other’s sounding board and it just works. We’re always very honest with each other. The company celebrates its 30th anniversary next year, and we have built what we felt was missing in the business. It’s that old adage: ‘Find a need and fill it.’ We have shaped it into being the place that we wanted it to be.”