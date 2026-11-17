Rock industry stalwarts don’t come much bigger than Craig Jennings, who, as a label boss and manager, has helped shape the genre’s modern history. To mark his company Raw Power’s big win at the Artist & Manager Awards, he opens up about the business, meeting Iggy Pop, and guiding industry “titans” Bring Me The Horizon…

INTERVIEW: JAMES HICKIE

PHOTO: ANDREW LIPOVSKY

What managers do is sometimes underestimated…

“You’re in the background, taking some of the stick when ...