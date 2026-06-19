Lounges.tv to livestream shows from The Piece Hall's summer series

Lounges.tv has partnered with The Piece Hall, alongside promotion partners Cuffe & Taylor, to livestream select shows across the TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall summer series.

The livestreaming and content on-demand platform is backed by equity partners Simon Cowell and Dave Stewart.

Embrace, Skunk Anansie and The Wombats are among the first artists confirmed to stream their performances.

Performing artists will be able to broadcast their sets to their fans globally through Lounges.tv’s direct-to-fan model, with each immersive livestream broadcast featuring live moderated fan chat, reactions and tipping, alongside casting to smart TVs.

The deal also includes experimental marketing by Lounges.tv, tapping into the platform’s national TVOOH (TV out of home) presence across the summer months. Content ownership is retained by the performing artists, with the opportunity to extend each livestream window through an extended video on-demand placement.

Lounges.tv will share first-party fan data and insights with the series partners, but also with artist and label teams.

Nile Rodgers & Chic livestreamed last year’s performance to fans globally from The Piece Hall on Lounges.tv.

Other recent major names to stream their live events or fan moments on the platform include Jamiroquai, Staying Relevant (Pete Wicks and Sam Thompson) and Professor Brian Cox.

This partnership not only helps artists connect with wider audiences but also raises the profile of The Piece Hall and our award-winning series internationally Nicky Chance-Thompson

A portion of live stream revenues will be directed to The Piece Hall Trust, the charitable arm of the venue that provides creative educational provision across the local Calderdale area. This includes the ability for young people to volunteer at the Piece Hall shows and gain experience. Since reopening in 2017, The Piece Hall Trust has generated up to £60m for the local economy.

CEO of The Piece Hall Trust Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL FRSA said: “The Piece Hall with our partners at Cuffe & Taylor has become renowned for bringing world-class artists to Yorkshire, and we're delighted to be working with Lounges.tv to make those experiences accessible to fans wherever they are in the world or who perhaps missed out on a ticket.

“This partnership not only helps artists connect with wider audiences but also raises the profile of The Piece Hall and our award-winning series internationally. Its contribution will enable our emerging Academy to continue creating opportunities for those who wish to pursue a career in the music and live events industry.”

Peter Taylor, co-founder and managing director, Cuffe and Taylor, said: “TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall has become one of the UK’s most popular outdoor concert series, attracting fans from across the country. This partnership allows us to bring those incredible live moments to even more people, so fans who can’t make it in person can still share in the experience. It also gives artists new ways to connect with fans and extend their reach beyond the venue.”

JD Donovan, director of partnerships, Lounges.tv, added: “The Piece Hall is a phenomenal venue that translates beautifully on stream. We're proud to be partnering with Nicky, Peter and both teams to offer performing artists the ability to connect with their fans globally, generate revenue beyond the venue walls, and access all-important fan data. Year-on-year, The Piece Hall delivers one of the most exciting lineups in the UK. Now those performances can reach fans across the world.”

Subscribers can read our new interview with The Piece Hall team.