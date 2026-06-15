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Remi, Steady, Go - Remi Burgz talks BBC Radio 1Xtra, the state of UK Black Music and more

Anna Fielding

by Anna Fielding
Monday, Jun 15th 2026 at 7:57PM

Remi Burgz won her first Music Week Award in May, coming out on top in the Radio Show category. Work commitments meant the BBC Radio 1Xtra star couldn’t celebrate on the night itself, but here we pull out all the stops to reflect on her rise through the ranks. “I feel like my purpose is to spread joy,” Burgz beams, as she discusses her story, the role of radio in the industry, the state of UK Black music and more… ...

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