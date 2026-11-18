We’re looking for a marketing enthusiast with a passion for music, plenty of initiative and a keen eye for detail to help support and deliver marketing campaigns across our portfolio of festivals and live events.



This is a hands-on role focused on the day-to-day delivery that keeps our campaigns moving: maintaining trackers, writing copy, scheduling and publishing content, and engaging with our festival communities are core responsibilities of this role



Working closely with the HO Marketing and the wider U-Live team, you’ll help turn campaign plans into well-executed activity across social media, websites and all relevant platforms. You’ll bring strong attention to detail, a confident writing style and a genuine connection to our key festivals.



The role would suit someone with at least two years’ relevant experience looking to develop their career in music and festival marketing. We are a small marketing team who can offer the opportunity to get stuck in on projects, taking ownership of driving and leading campaigns to support future progression.



Key responsibilities



Campaign delivery and organisation

Support the delivery of marketing campaigns, working to agreed plans, timelines and priorities.

Maintain campaign trackers, content calendars and asset folders so information is accurate, organised and up to date.

Coordinate copy, artwork and other assets, ensuring deadlines are met and to a high standard before going live.

Support artist announcements, ticket releases and other key campaign moments.

Keep on top of campaign progress and flag any issues promptly.

Copywriting and content

Write and adapt engaging copy for social media, email campaigns, website updates and other marketing materials.

Look for opportunities to be innovative and ahead of the trends to attract and excite our audiences

Tailor content to each festival’s tone of voice, audience and musical identity.

Proofread content and check artist names, dates, ticket information and links before publication.

Maintain & organise the festival’s content library, drawing from this for social media posts and website updates

Help source and organise artist content, images and video for use across campaigns.

Social media and community management

Schedule and publish content across the festivals’ social media channels.

Monitor and respond to comments, messages and audience questions in a friendly, timely and consistent way.

Engage with artists, partners, fans and relevant music communities to help build awareness and conversation.

Highlight useful audience feedback and insights to help improve future activity.

On-site festival support (must be available for festival dates)

Update marketing reports and trackers with campaign results and audience engagement data.

Support on-site marketing delivery at the festivals, including live social coverage, content capture and community engagement.

About you

Minimum two years’ experience in marketing, social media, content or a similar role.

A genuine interest in and musical connection to jazz, soul and related genres, or country, roots and Americana - and ideally both

Strong writing and proofreading skills, with the ability to adapt your tone for different audiences.

Highly organised, comfortable maintaining spreadsheets and trackers, and able to manage several tasks and deadlines.

Familiar with social media platforms and confident engaging with online communities.

Reliable, proactive and happy to take ownership of campaigns as needed

Comfortable working collaboratively with senior management in a small team

Willing to work on-site at festivals, including some late evenings and weekends.

Experience with website content systems. Competency with design or video editing software would be advantageous

Company Benefits

25 days annual leave

Private health care (Bupa)

Employee Assistance Programme

Life insurance

Access to discounted tickets and events

Discounted gym membership (Bettergym)

Pension scheme

Why Join U-Live?



This role is an excellent opportunity for someone looking to grow within the live music events industry. You will work directly with senior decision-makers and gain hands-on experience across all aspects of our festivals in addition to the marketing team. The successful candidate will develop their marketing career as well as build meaningful relationships and have the opportunity to progress as our portfolio grows.



We welcome applications from people of all backgrounds. We value diverse experiences and perspectives and strongly encourage applications from candidates who are underrepresented in the live events sector.



Unfortunately we are only able to contact candidates who are shortlisted due to a high volume of applications.