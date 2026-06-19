PPL India granted registration as a copyright society

PPL India has been granted registration as a copyright society by the government of India.

Established in 1941, PPL India is an 85-year-old not-for-profit organisation representing around 500 music labels, including leading Indian and international record companies like T-Series, Sony Music, Universal Music, Times Music, Lahari Music, Aditya Music, Global Rhythms, and many more.

PPL India administers one of the world's largest repertoires of sound recordings and licenses the public performance and communication to the public of such recordings at hotels, restaurants, retail outlets, events, offices, shopping centres, radio broadcasters and other commercial establishments.

The registration provides a statutory framework for the collective administration and licensing of sound recording rights and brings greater clarity for businesses using recorded music in India.

For several years, many commercial users of music withheld payment of legitimate licence fees on the ground that PPL India was not registered as a copyright society. As a consequence, copyright owners represented by PPL India, and the artists associated with their recordings, were deprived of royalties arising from the commercial use of their music.

The grant of Copyright Society registration is a significant milestone for PPL India and the music labels we represent GB Aayeer

PPL India operates on a not-for-profit basis, granting licences in accordance with its published tariffs and distributes its collections (net of administrative expenses) to its member copyright owners and associated artists.

“With the grant of registration, any uncertainty regarding PPL India's status stands resolved,” said a statement. “PPL expects businesses and establishments using copyrighted sound recordings without authorisation to regularise such usage by obtaining the required licences and paying applicable licence fees, thereby ensuring that rightful royalties reach copyright owners and artists.”

GB Aayeer, CEO of PPL India, said: "The grant of Copyright Society registration is a significant milestone for PPL India and the music labels we represent. We thank the government of India and DPIIT for their trust and recognition. We remain committed to transparent and efficient rights management, enhancing licensing processes, and ensuring fair rewards for rights holders and creators."

Mandar Thakur, chairman of PPL India, said: "The registration of PPL India as a Copyright Society is an important milestone for the Indian music industry, strengthening the framework for collective administration of sound recording rights and provides music users with a transparent and efficient mechanism to obtain licences and comply with copyright law. My sincerest thanks to the PPL India board members that have stood steadfast in their support and to our music industry association for its unwavering support to achieve this milestone.”