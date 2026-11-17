With the release of Step Into Christmas by Elton John & CMAT, Amazon Music’s Paul Firth reveals the strategy behind their huge push for another festive hit

WORDS: ANDRE PAINE

PHOTOS: BEN GIBSON

Amazon Music’s Paul Firth has told Music Week about plans for a global push with the “fantastic” festive single by Elton John and CMAT.

Amazon Music has another strong contender for a No.1 at Christmas with a reworking of Elton John’s classic Step Into Christmas. The ...