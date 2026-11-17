With the release of Step Into Christmas by Elton John & CMAT, Amazon Music’s Paul Firth reveals the strategy behind their huge push for another festive hit
WORDS: ANDRE PAINE
PHOTOS: BEN GIBSON
Amazon Music’s Paul Firth has told Music Week about plans for a global push with the “fantastic” festive single by Elton John and CMAT.
Amazon Music has another strong contender for a No.1 at Christmas with a reworking of Elton John’s classic Step Into Christmas. The ...
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now