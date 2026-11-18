Universal Music Canada partners with First Class Music Group on A&R and label distribution

Universal Music Canada (UMC) has announced a new A&R and label distribution partnership with underground record label First Class Music Group (FCMG).

Led by 24-year-old founders Leo Strang and Jake Pretorius, FCMG is behind Toronto underground-rap festival First Class Fest. The company says it is dedicated to bringing Canadian talent to the global stage while also discovering and developing emerging artists internationally.

The strategic collaboration formally integrates FCMG’s artist development strategies and grassroots community building with UMC’s A&R team and in-house distribution system.

“We have so much respect and admiration for Jake and Leo, their entrepreneurial spirit, and what they have built with First Class Fest," said Universal Music Canada president & CEO Julie Adam. "In our first meeting it was easy to see how special they are. You know they have that look in their eyes – the one that screams ambition, fearlessness, determination to get things done, mixed with a clear vision for where they want to go. We love their positive energy and can’t wait to go out and sign artists together and watch them build their label."

By combining our expertise in A&R, live music and artist development with Universal’s industry-leading team and global reach, we have a unique opportunity Leo Strang and Jake Pretorius, First Class Music Group

Through the link-up, UMC and FCMG plan to work together to sign, support and elevate the next generation of Canadian talent across A&R, marketing and other areas, and work side by side through UMC’s distribution system. First Class Fest will remain separate from the UMC partnership.

"We are incredibly grateful to partner with the exceptional team at Universal Music Canada," said Strang and Pretorius. "From our very first conversations, they understood our vision: to build a globally competitive label for underground rap, right here in Canada. We believe Canada has the talent, culture, and infrastructure to become a major force in breaking artists on the world stage.

"By combining our expertise in A&R, live music and artist development with Universal’s industry-leading team and global reach, we have a unique opportunity to build an international roster and develop careers at the highest level, all from our own backyard."

PHOTO: Isabella Colmenares Carrasquero