Almost all 2025 Global 200 entries went viral on TikTok first, says report

Almost every song to enter the Global 200 in 2025 (94%) had gone viral on TikTok first, up from 84% in 2024, according to the platform’s 2026 Music Impact Report.

The report was commissioned by TikTok and prepared by music and entertainment data company Luminate.

Songs that go viral on TikTok spend four times longer on the chart than those without a viral moment, the report says. It also found that viral tracks reach higher positions, with a median Billboard Global 200 peak of No.79 against No.120 for non-viral tracks.

Luminate says 74% of the fastest-growing artists on streaming services show a strong or moderate positive correlation between TikTok engagement and on-demand audio streams. In a wider analysis of 516 artists, 43% showed that correlation in 2025, up from 33% in 2023, rising to 71% among artists whose streaming comes mainly from recent releases.

"TikTok's role as a music discovery engine is statistically undeniable, driving both global music consumption and chart success," said Jaime Marconette, VP, music insights & industry relations at Luminate. "It's increasingly difficult to find high-growth artists whose success isn't highly correlated with TikTok."

Our community doesn't just discover music. It helps turn songs into hits and connects fans with the music they go on to stream and buy Tracy Gardner, TikTok

The report points to Sombr’s Back To Friends, Sienna Spiro’s Die On This Hill and Pierce The Veil’s So Far So Fake as examples of songs that found success after going viral on TikTok.

It also found that 45% of US TikTok users discover new music and artists on the platform, more than on any other major social platform. US music listeners on TikTok are 78% more likely than the general population to use a paid streaming subscription, it says, and 61% of US TikTok users who listen to music bought physical or digital music in the past year.

Tracy Gardner, TikTok's global head of music business development, says the findings illustrate that TikTok's influence "extends far beyond a single viral moment".

"Every year, more of the world's biggest songs start life on TikTok, and this latest report shows just how central our platform has become to global music success," said Gardner. "Our community doesn't just discover music. It helps turn songs into hits and connects fans with the music they go on to stream and buy. From emerging talent breaking through to established artists reaching new generations of fans, TikTok is creating real opportunities across the music industry."