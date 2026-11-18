Ivors Composer Awards honours Max Richter, Ludovico Einaudi, Dame Evelyn Glennie, Daniel Pemberton & Olivia Murphy

Max Richter, Ludovico Einaudi, Max Richter, Dame Evelyn Glennie and Daniel Pemberton were honoured at the first Ivors Composer Awards, held at Grosvenor House, London.

Marking a new chapter in the 71-year legacy of the Ivor Novello Awards, the ceremony brought together composers from film, television, video games, concert halls, community engagement and live performance.

“Fourteen Ivor Novello Awards were presented to celebrate exceptional creativity, craft and achievement, recognising both established figures who have deeply influenced music and culture music and remarkable new voices defining their future,” said a statement.

Five special Gift of the Academy Awards were presented to Ludovico Einaudi, Max Richter, Dame Evelyn Glennie, Daniel Pemberton and Olivia Murphy.

Ludovico Einaudi was inducted into Academy Fellowship, becoming the 36th Fellow of The Ivors Academy.

Max Richter was presented with the Innovation Award (by Oscar-winning actor Jessie Buckley) in recognition of his impact on contemporary classical composition.

Dame Evelyn Glennie was presented with an Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music with PRS For Music, celebrating her work as a performer, collaborator, educator and advocate.

Film and TV composer Daniel Pemberton received the inaugural Composer of the Year Award for his body of projects in 2025-26 including Project Hail Mary, while Olivia Murphy was awarded the first Breakthrough Award in honour of her contribution to the UK’s contemporary jazz scene.

A further 10 composers and one librettist were recognised across nine categories, with Ivor Novello Awards being presented to Brian Irvine, Anna Thorvaldsdottir, Jessica Dannheisser, Oliver Coates, Mark-Anthony Turnage, Lee Hall, Patrick Jonsson, The Flight (Joe Henson and Alexis Smith), Alex Paxton and Deirdre McKay.

Out of the 16 award-winners, nine received recognition from The Ivors Academy for the first time.

The ceremony was hosted by BBC Radio 3 presenter Petroc Trelawny, with guest presenters including Jessie Buckley, Queen’s Sir Brian May CBE and Academy Fellow Anne Dudley.

Juries comprising 43 composers from The Ivors Academy selected 35 nominated works across nine categories, recognising outstanding new compositions by British, Irish and UK resident composers.

Winners received an vor Novello Award statuette, joining a roll call of composers including George Benjamin, Judith Weir, James MacMillan, Errollyn Wallen, Stephen Sondheim, Anne Dudley, John Barry, Debbie Wiseman, Julian Joseph, John Dankworth, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Anoushka Shankar, Brian Eno, Gavin Bryars and many more.

The Ivors Composer Awards are sponsored by PRS For Music and presented in association with BBC Radio 3. Highlights from the ceremony will be broadcast across BBC Radio 3’s schedule, in programmes such as The New Music Show (November 21), Sound of Cinema (November 21) as well as on Breakfast and In Tune.

Composers make a profound contribution to our lives, culture and creative industries, yet they don’t always receive the recognition or reward they deserve Lord Neri

Lord Neri, CEO of The Ivors Academy, said: “Composers make a profound contribution to our lives, culture and creative industries, yet they don’t always receive the recognition or reward they deserve. The new Ivors Composer Awards are about changing that. By celebrating their achievements and impact, we’re raising their profile and strengthening the case for protecting their rights, championing their value and ensuring they can build lasting, sustainable careers. We cannot say it enough: protecting human creativity is essential to music’s future.”

Tom Gray, Chair of The Ivors Academy, said: “When so much feels divided and fractured, tonight is a reminder of what unites us. We've brought together every kind of composition, celebrating our differences and the craft that connects us. Everyone that really loves music shares a belief in the extraordinary value of art created by people, with all our flaws and frailties. We need music that’s real, raw and unmistakably human. That's what an Ivor Novello Award represents – originality, craft and the courage to create something truly your own. And that's what our remarkable winners exemplify. Congratulations to everyone recognised tonight.”

Ben McOwen Wilson, CEO of PRS For Music, said: "Composers are the originators, the pioneers of music - the magicians who transform an idea into a sound, and a sound into music. Tonight's event was an important moment to celebrate their talent, imagination, and craft in all its forms. It was also a reminder of the importance of protecting and nurturing our creators, and the uniqueness of human creativity. My congratulations not only to Dame Evelyn Glennie on being honoured for her outstanding contribution to music, but to all the incredible talent nominated, and to the teams who work so hard on their behalf. It was a pleasure to be in the room and celebrate the moment with you."

Sam Jackson, controller of BBC Radio 3 and BBC Proms, said: "Congratulations to all of tonight's winners! This year's ceremony has marked an exciting new chapter in the distinguished history of the Ivor Novello Awards, recognising outstanding composers working across a breadth of genres and disciplines. The winners and nominees alike demonstrate the extraordinary creativity and artistic ambition that continue to shape the future of new music and composition in the UK and beyond. That’s fundamental to us, because the BBC remains the UK's largest commissioner of new music, proudly supporting and championing composers at every stage of their careers. BBC Radio 3 is delighted to continue its partnership with The Ivors Academy, and we look forward to sharing highlights from the awards with our listeners across our schedules.”





IVORS COMPOSER AWARDS 2027 WINNERS



ACADEMY FELLOWSHIP

Ludovico Einaudi





BREAKTHROUGH AWARD

Olivia Murphy



COMPOSER OF THE YEAR

Daniel Pemberton



INNOVATION AWARD

Max Richter



OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO MUSIC WITH PRS FOR MUSIC

Evelyn Glennie





BEST COMMUNITY AND PARTICIPATION COMPOSITION WITH ABRSM

How We Stand, How We Breathe composed by Brian Irvine





BEST LARGE-SCALE COMPOSITION

Before We Fall composed by Anna Thorvaldsdottir, published in the UK by Chester Music





BEST ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARY SCORE

The Last Musician of Auschwitz composed by Jessica Dannheisser, published in the UK by Northdog Music Publishing





BEST ORIGINAL FILM SCORE

The History of Sound composed by Oliver Coates, published in the UK by Bright Notion Music administered by Universal Music Publishing Ltd. on behalf of Decca Music Group Ltd





BEST ORIGINAL SCORE FOR PERFORMANCE

Festen composed by Mark-Anthony Turnage with libretto by Lee Hall, published in the UK by Boosey & Hawkes





BEST ORIGINAL TELEVISION SCORE

Mint composed by Patrick Jonsson, published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing for BBC Music Publishing and House Productions





BEST ORIGINAL VIDEO GAME SCORE

007 First Light composed by The Flight





BEST SMALL-SCALE COMPOSITION

Scrunchy Touch Sweetly to Fall (kite and finger run) composed by Alex Paxton, published in the UK by G. Ricordi & Co. Bühnen- und Musikverlag GmbH, part of Universal Music Publishing Classics & Screen





BEST VOCAL AND CHORAL COMPOSITION

Litany to the Magdalene Dead composed by Deirdre McKay

PHOTO: Jed Cullen/Dave Benett Agency/Getty Images for The Ivors Academy