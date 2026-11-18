Halestorm sign to 10th Street Entertainment for management

Grammy Award-winning rock band Halestorm have signed to 10th Street Entertainment for exclusive worldwide management.

Comprising vocalist Lzzy Hale, guitarist Joe Hottinger, bassist Josh Smith and drummer Arejay Hale, the US group have netted seven No.1 rock radio hits and amassed in excess of one billion global streams.

The band released their sixth studio album Everest last year via Atlantic Records.

We have tremendous respect for Lzzy, Joe, Josh and Arejay, both as artists and as people Chris Nilsson, 10th Street Entertainment

''We couldn't be more excited to welcome Halestorm to the 10th Street roster," said 10th Street Entertainment president Chris Nilsson. "We have tremendous respect for Lzzy, Joe, Josh and Arejay, both as artists and as people, and truly appreciate the trust they've placed in us to help bring their vision for the band's next chapter to life.

"They've already accomplished so much, yet we believe their greatest opportunities are still ahead. We’re looking forward to building on that incredible foundation together.''

According to the announcement, the partnership brings together a "shared commitment to honouring the band’s remarkable achievements, expanding its global reach and taking its career to new heights".

PHOTO: Jimmy Fontaine