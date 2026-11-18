Litmus Music secures $475m in new capital commitments from Carlyle and KKR

Music rights business Litmus Music has announced $475 million in new capital commitments.



The new capital comes from global investment firm Carlyle and investment funds managed by global investment firm KKR. The funding will support Litmus' continued growth and strategic acquisition opportunities.

Carlyle Global Credit, which partnered with Litmus' management team to establish the business in 2022, will retain a majority stake in the company.

Litmus has approximately $1.4 billion in assets under management. Its portfolio includes more than 100,000 copyrights and recordings, including music from Katy Perry, Benny Blanco, Randy Newman and Keith Urban.

According to the firm, the new capital commitments will provide additional financial flexibility to pursue acquisitions of music catalogues and related rights over the coming years.

"Together with Carlyle and our team, we've built Litmus into a scalable music rights management business rooted in trust, creativity, analysis and, above all, our passion for music," said Hank Forsyth, co-founder and CEO of Litmus Music. "This investment marks an exciting next chapter for our company, providing meaningful additional capital to pursue new deals and accelerate growth. We're grateful for Carlyle's continued partnership and look forward to working with our new strategic partner, KKR."

We're excited to deepen those relationships, pursue new opportunities and bring more iconic music into the Litmus portfolio Dan McCarroll, Litmus Music

Dan McCarroll, co-founder and chief creative officer of Litmus Music, added: "At the heart of Litmus is our commitment to partnering with artists and songwriters and recognising the enduring value of their work.

"With Carlyle's continued support and KKR joining as a new investor, we're excited to deepen those relationships, pursue new opportunities and bring more iconic music into the Litmus portfolio."

Carlyle Global Credit has invested capital for this transaction from its Credit Opportunities strategy, which has deployed more than $6.1bn of capital across sports, music, television, film, and related technology and services since 2017.

"What began as an ambitious vision has evolved into a differentiated business with a strong foundation, established acquisition capabilities and significant opportunities for further expansion,” said Alexander Popov, Carlyle's head of credit opportunities. “Our continued investment in Litmus reflects our conviction in the platform, its management team and the long-term opportunity in music rights. We look forward to supporting Litmus's next phase of growth alongside KKR."

KKR is making its investment primarily through its Asset-Based Finance Partners II fund.

“Litmus has built an impressive platform in a short period of time, combining an artist-first approach with differentiated sourcing and underwriting capabilities,” said Daniel Pietrzak, partner and head of ABF at KKR. “We look forward to working with Litmus and Carlyle and leveraging our deep experience investing in music IP to support the platform's continued growth."