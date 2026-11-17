Fresh from selling out the O2 Academy Brixton and releasing their No.2 debut album Put A Smile On For Me, London-based neo-grungers Keo are riding high. Here, bandleader Finn Keogh discusses his mum’s old iPod Nano, signing to Island Records, and why he can’t resist a hooky chorus…
INTERVIEW: CHARLOTTE KROL
“I’m pretty burnt out,” admits a blurry-eyed Finn Keogh, lead vocalist and guitarist of neo-grunge outfit Keo, exhausted from an unrelenting run of UK headline dates.
“We’ve been ...
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