Fresh from selling out the O2 Academy Brixton and releasing their No.2 debut album Put A Smile On For Me, London-based neo-grungers Keo are riding high. Here, bandleader Finn Keogh discusses his mum’s old iPod Nano, signing to Island Records, and why he can’t resist a hooky chorus…

INTERVIEW: CHARLOTTE KROL

“I’m pretty burnt out,” admits a blurry-eyed Finn Keogh, lead vocalist and guitarist of neo-grunge outfit Keo, exhausted from an unrelenting run of UK headline dates.

“We’ve been ...