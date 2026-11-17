PinkPantheress’ hit remix Stateside + Zara Larsson not only went platinum in the UK, it also reached No.1 on Billboard’s Global 200 and amassed 793 million Spotify streams. Here, her fellow co-producer and collaborator Oscar Scheller tells us about its feverish gestation, its Y2K pop palette and ‘girl power’ energy...

INTERVIEW: CHARLOTTE KROL

PHOTO: MORGAN MAHER

“I’ve worked with PinkPantheress from the very beginning. I was in her first session, so that relationship has been going on since 2021. ...