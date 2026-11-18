Kanya King honoured with MOBO Paving the Way stone at former school

The late MOBO founder Kanya King CBE has been honoured with a special MOBO Paving the Way stone at her former school.

The commemorative paving stone at Queens Park Community School was unveiled today (November 18) by Emeli Sandé, Dawn Butler MP and Cllr Muhammed Butt, alongside King’s son Jermaine.

The unveiling marked exactly 30 years since the first MOBO Awards ceremony took place.

It followed a memorable moment at the 2025 MOBO Awards in Newcastle, when King was surprised on stage with the MOBO Paving the Way Award, recognising her pioneering contribution to music, culture and the opportunities she created for generations of talent.

The MOBO Organisation said: "Today is an incredibly emotional and meaningful moment for everyone at MOBO. To honour Kanya here at Queens Park Community School, where part of her own journey began, and on the exact date she launched the first MOBO Awards 30 years ago, feels especially poignant. We miss her enormously, but we're also filled with pride as we reflect on everything she achieved and the countless lives she touched along the way.

"Kanya never allowed barriers or expectations to define what was possible. She had the courage to challenge an industry, create opportunities where they didn't exist and build a platform that would go on to change the landscape of British music and culture. It's particularly fitting that someone who spent her life paving the way for others should now be honoured with a stone of her own."

Kanya's legacy lives on through the people she inspired, the doors she opened and the opportunities we will continue to create in her name MOBO

The statement continued: "Our hope is that every young person who walks past this stone will be reminded that their background doesn't determine their future, and that one person's vision really can make a difference. Kanya's legacy lives on through the people she inspired, the doors she opened and the opportunities we will continue to create in her name. As we mark 30 years of MOBO, we're more committed than ever to carrying her vision forward for generations to come."

King passed away in June “after a courageous and characteristically determined battle” with colon cancer. Her death sparked an outpouring of tributes from the music industry and beyond.

The MOBO Paving the Way Award celebrates individuals who have broken barriers, challenged expectations and created opportunities for those following in their footsteps. Previous recipients include Sir Lenny Henry, Ms Dynamite, Nicola Adams, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, Sir Idris Elba, Dame Denise Lewis, Wiley and Jamal Edwards.

The ceremony is the latest in a month-long series of activities to celebrate the MOBO Organisation’s 30 years of championing Black music and culture.

In March, the 2026 MOBO Awards brought the ceremony to Manchester for the first time, with a sold-out show at Co-op Live, and MOBO Fringe, alongside MOBOLISE, brought 10 days of live music, industry conversations, talent development and community activities to venues across Manchester.

Meanqhile, the nationwide search for the MOBO UnSung Class of 2027, supported by PRS Foundation, attracted over 1,000 applications from artists across the UK and Ireland. Ten artists will be selected for a six-month development programme in 2027.

In addition, MOBO Amplified, in partnership with Help Musicians, continued to provide financial, career development and wellbeing support to musicians creating music of Black origin, while November will mark the first anniversary of House Of MOBO, the organisation's South London cultural pub.