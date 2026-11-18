UMG appoints Ignacio Meyer as president of Universal Music Latin America & Iberian Peninsula

Universal Music Group has appointed Ignacio Meyer as president of Universal Music Latin America & Iberian Peninsula.

Meyer will report to Felipe Holguin, who was named CEO of the division yesterday.

“Meyer will bring his wide-ranging experience in creative strategy and artist development, along with his relationships throughout the creative community, to UMG’s operations across Latin America and Iberia,” said a statement. “Working with Holguin and UMG’s local and global teams, he will draw on their complementary expertise and shared spirit of innovation to find new ways to support artists and connect their music with audiences around the world.”

Felipe Holguin said: “Artists are at the heart of how we’re building this next chapter. Nacho combines creative sensibility and strategic vision with a deep understanding of how to nurture each artist’s individuality, grow their audience, and heighten their impact across platforms. He’ll add a powerful dimension to our leadership team as we invest in extraordinary artists and bring bold ideas to life. We know from experience how well we work together, and I’m delighted to welcome him to UMG.”

Ignacio Meyer said: “Latin music is shaping culture around the world because its artists keep pushing boundaries by embracing new sounds, new technologies, and new ways to connect with fans. Their creative ambition is a force for the entire industry. Our role is to amplify that vision with the right support, fresh thinking, and UMG’s global reach. I’m excited to work with Felipe and our teams to help artists build lasting careers and take their music even further.”

Latin music is shaping culture around the world because its artists keep pushing boundaries by embracing new sounds, new technologies, and new ways to connect with fans Ignacio Meyer

Meyer has held leadership roles at TelevisaUnivision since 2011, spanning US networks and local media, radio, music and non-scripted entertainment, business development and strategic partnerships.

Most recently, as president, US Networks & Local Media, he led the business as Univision reclaimed its position as the No.1 Spanish-language network in the United States and delivered the highest rated music award shows in the US amongst Hispanic audiences.

As executive vice president, music & non-scripted entertainment, Meyer oversaw Univision’s music business, cross-platform programming strategy and major live events, including the executive production of award-winning shows such as Premio Lo Nuestro, Premios Juventud and the Latin Grammy Awards.

His responsibilities also included artist-development efforts in the US and globally, as well as strategic business development initiatives across music, music publishing and sound design. He also led franchise development and corporate partnerships, direct-to-consumer initiatives, experiential marketing and licensing.

During his Univision tenure, Uforia launched U-Lab, a programme that paired emerging artists with artistic mentorship and digital distribution.