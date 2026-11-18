The Offiicial Charts Midweek Sales Flash is in, and it's a case of as you were at the UK singles summit.

Babydoll by Jamie Miller has racked up another 39,551 sales to stay clear of Ashe's Stop The Wedding, which holds firm at No.2 with 22,270 sales.

Sombr's My Body Isn't Ready is at No.3 (17,436 sales), with Housewife by Tate McRae (No.4, 16,968 sales) and Great Expectation by Sienna Spiro (No.5, 16,130 sales) close behind.

Notably, Wham!'s Last ...