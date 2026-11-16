MUSEXPO 2027 announces expanded music supervision and sync focus

MUSEXPO's 2027 edition will include an expanded focus on the evolving world of music supervision, sync and licensing.

Organised by A&R Worldwide, the annual global music business conference and showcase event will take place in Burbank, California, from March 21-24 next year.

The expanded programming will include exclusive studio team panels, executive keynotes, interactive conversations, and networking opportunities spanning film, television, streaming, gaming, advertising, brands, trailers and emerging media.

A centrepiece will be a first-of-its-kind DreamWorks Animation and Universal Pictures music team panel, featuring Alexandra Nickson (SVP, television music, DreamWorks Animation), Angela Leus (SVP, film music, Universal Pictures), Garrett McElver (senior director, film music, Universal Pictures) and Natalie Hayden (SVP, film music, Universal Pictures).

In addition, Nickson will receive the Global Media Executive Award at the A&R Worldwide International Music Industry Awards while, as previously announced, music supervisor Nora Felder (CEO, Picture Music Company) will be honoured with the Global Music Supervisor Award.

The programme will also feature an extensive lineup of music supervisors and executives, including Steve Schnur (worldwide executive & president of music, Electronic Arts), Ann Kline (music supervisor, Reacher, The Pitt, The Good Doctor), Caleb McFadden (associate music supervisor, Clearly Music Services), Cheryl Wang (music supervisor, Redfive), Christian Zabala (music supervisor, Format Entertainment), Deborah Mannis-Gardner (owner/president, DMG Clearances), Eugene Galushenko (founder & CEO, Onestop Music), Gary Calamar (music supervisor & president, Go Music), Joella Waldman (music coordinator, Yay Team, Inc.), Jonathan Lane (music supervisor & founder, Clearly Music Services), Julia Michels (founder & music supervisor, Julia Michels Music), Katie Romanovich (founder & music supervisor, Sundaze Media) and Katy Gavillet (VP, creative music, Fox Entertainment).

Other confirmed names include Mason Cooper (music supervisor & president, Songrunner Entertainment), Nick Haussling (head of music, Walton Isaacson), Richelle Parham (global executive & corporate director; former president, global e-commerce & business development, Universal Music Group), Romar Bennett (music supervisor & senior director, music licensing & sync, LVRN), Rudy Chung (music creative & production, Original Film, Netflix), Sanjeeta Khullar (music coordinator, Format Entertainment), Sean Mulligan (music supervisor, The Music Department), and Selena Arizanovic (director of music programming, FOX Entertainment), with more to be announced in the coming weeks.