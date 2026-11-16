Symphonic partners with Roblox to bring hundreds of thousands of tracks to platform

Music technology and services firm Symphonic has announced a new deal with Roblox that will bring hundreds of thousands of curated tracks to the platform.

The deal includes songs distributed by Symphonic for independent labels, managers and artists across genres such as Latin, hip-hop, pop, rock and electronic.

The songs are now available in the Roblox Creator Store, where developers can listen to a 15-second preview before adding tracks to their games via sound objects, jukeboxes and other items.

“Our priority is empowering our global creator community with the tools to build exceptional games – and music is an essential part of that,” said Jessica Meehan, head of music partnerships at Roblox. "Partnering with Symphonic enriches our library with sounds that reflect our community’s diverse preferences, especially with their expansive library of music from Latin American artists mirroring our creator population's growth in the region.

"At the same time, we're able to provide artists an immersive platform to reach new listeners and cultivate dedicated fans.”

We are always looking for new ways to put our artists in front of listeners, so working with Roblox just makes sense Jorge Brea, Symphonic

The agreement also covers use of the music in Roblox’s new Moments section, a tab in the Roblox app where players can watch gameplay captures from the community and discover new games.

“We are always looking for new ways to put our artists in front of listeners, so working with Roblox just makes sense,” said Symphonic founder & CEO Jorge Brea. “They have already done such a great job integrating music into their platform through live online events, and we want to be a big part of their move into music discovery across environments.”