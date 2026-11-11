Bossy Songs extends partnership with Sony Music Publishing

Bossy Songs has signed a deal to extend its partnership with Sony Music Publishing.

The publishing company was founded by music industry veteran Barry Weiss, CEO and co-founder of Records and Records Nashville.

Bossy Songs will continue to be supported and administered by Sony Music Publishing, with an office in New York and staff in Los Angeles and Nashville.

The company is home to a roster of songwriters and producers, including Austin Corona (Slayyyter) and Charlie Ziman (Malcolm Todd).

Barry and team have a proven track record of identifying and championing exceptional talent at Bossy Songs, they’ve built an incredible foundation for future success Katie Welle

“I’m thrilled to be continuing our work with Sony Music Publishing, who have been incredibly supportive of our development,” said Bossy Songs founder Barry Weiss. “Bossy Songs is proud to support fresh new emerging songwriters such as Austin Corona and Charlie Ziman – who are truly making themselves felt at the moment – and will be searching far and wide for new writers to add to our highly selective boutique roster.”

Katie Welle, Sony Music Publishing president, head of US A&R, said: “Barry and team have a proven track record of identifying and championing exceptional talent at Bossy Songs, they’ve built an incredible foundation for future success. We are delighted to continue our partnership.”

Other writers and producers on the Bossy Songs roster include Cheyenna (Dasha’s Austin, Bizzy), Michael Sonier (Noah Cyrus, Maggie Rogers, Ella Henderson), Cody Tarpley (Megan Thee Stallion, Chris Brown, Maggie Lindemann), IDA (Alan Walker, Sigala, Becky Hill) and Dan Gleyzer (BTS, Meghan Trainor, CIL).

PHOTO: (L-R) Georgia Wolf, Katie Welle, Barry Weiss Photo credit: Presley Ann