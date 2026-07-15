Official Charts Company to launch new data analytics service

The Official Charts Company has revealed plans for a new music data analytics service, which it says marks the single largest investment in industry data infrastructure in its history.

Branded Official Charts PRO, the platform is currently in development with the OCC's long-standing chart technical partner Kantar.

It is set to be rolled out to the OCC's UK data subscription clients later this year, as well as to international clients in Ireland (IRMA) and France (SNEP).

The new branding and dark mode design aesthetic was teased today (July 15), with a range of enhancements expected in the new platform.

Accompanying the reveal is www.officialcharts.com/pro/ – a dedicated new zone of the company’s consumer-facing editorial platform designed to simplify registration for Official Charts’ range of industry services.

Official Charts PRO is the most ambitious data and technology project we've ever undertaken Becca Monahan & Chris Austin, Official Charts Company

The music and home entertainment industries can use the zone to book a demo of the new data system and order Official Charts awards. Retailers can also join the Official Chart panel from the same site, while artist teams can register their releases for chart inclusion, or enable their album sales from gigs to be counted via signing up to Lightning Live.

“Official Charts PRO is the most ambitious data and technology project we've ever undertaken," said Official Charts’ interim Co-MDs Becca Monahan and Chris Austin. "It combines the trusted, market-leading data our clients rely on every day with a completely reimagined user experience and a platform built for the future. We're incredibly proud of what we're creating with our technical partners at Kantar and excited to bring Official Charts PRO to clients across the UK, Ireland and France later this year.”

The announcement also coincides with July's 70th anniversary of the Official Albums Chart.

Snow Patrol were honoured as the first recipients of the Official Charts Hall Of Fame Award earlier this month as part of the celebrations. The new accolade is set to be presented annually to the UK’s official biggest single and album of the year.

Longtime Official Charts Company chief executive Martin Talbot stepped down as CEO earlier this year after nearly two decades in charge of the organisation.