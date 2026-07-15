Universal Music Southeast Records and Ventura Records sign Dhurata Dora to international deal

Universal Music Southeast Records and Ventura Records have signed an exclusive international collaboration with Kosovo-Albanian singer-songwriter Dhurata Dora.

The labels plan to implement a focused marketing and A&R strategy designed to support the next chapter of the German-born artist's career in move they say reflects "the growing global influence of Balkan pop",

“This agreement with Dhurata means a great deal to me personally," said Southeast Records founder Okan Aydogdu. "We have known, trusted and valued each other for years. This partnership is more than a signing: It's a signal and it brings us a big step closer to our mission of taking artists from Southeast Europe to international audiences together with Universal Music.”

Daniel Schmidt, SVP Polydor/Island/VenturaRecords, said the link-up reflected a shared ambition to expand Dhurata Dora's international presence while strengthening her impact across Southeast Europe.

“Dhurata Dora is one of the most successful artists of the Albanian diaspora and a perfect fit for Southeast and Ventura Records," said Schmidt. "She combines hits, attitude and urban star power. Our goal is to further expand her international presence while also strategically focusing on local collaborations.”

Dhurata Dora has built an impressive international career with a sound that works far beyond regions and languages Tom Bohne, Universal Music

Born in Nuremberg, Germany, to Kosovar-Albanian parents, Dora began her career in 2011 and reached an international audience in 2019 with the single Zemër. She currenty has two million monthly listeners on Spotify.

The new deal builds on her existing relationship with Universal Music, which previously supported the international distribution of collaborations such as Zemër with Soolking and Te Quiero with Murda.

Toka, Dora's collaboration with DJ Snake, dropped on July 10, marking the first project under the new agreement.

“Dhurata Dora has built an impressive international career with a sound that works far beyond regions and languages," said Tom Bohne, president music domestic, Universal Music. "She is one of the most relevant artists to emerge from Southeast Europe, and together with Southeast Records we want to further expand her reach and support the next phase of her career. I am very pleased about this partnership and look forward to the first joint releases.”