Kobalt powers new Distrokid publishing service

DistroKid Publishing has launched for eligible independent artists and songwriters to collect publishing royalties generated by their music around the world.

The new service is powered by a partnership with Kobalt.

“The top request we’ve been getting from DistroKid members is for help collecting the music publishing revenue generated by their songs, something that has historically been very difficult for independent artists,” said DistroKid president Phil Bauer. “Through this partnership with Kobalt, we’re making it easier than ever for songwriters to collect the royalties they’ve earned, with just a few clicks from their DistroKid dashboard.”

DistroKid Publishing is available to songwriters and artists who have at least one release with DistroKid and have earned more than $50 in streaming revenue in the last 12 months.

Through this partnership with Kobalt, we’re making it easier than ever for songwriters to collect the royalties they’ve earned Phil Bauer

The service has a one-time setup fee of $75 per songwriter, and songwriters receive 80% of the publishing royalties collected. There is no long-term commitment, and songwriters can opt out at any time.

DistroKid Publishing is the latest addition to the company's tools and services for independent artists.

It also provides DistroKid Direct, which enables artists to sell music and merchandise directly to fans, as well as DistroVid, which distributes music videos to Spotify and other platforms. There are additional tools for instant mastering, monetisation, promotion and more.