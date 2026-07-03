H.O.M.E. launches new hub in Liverpool for independent music sector

H.O.M.E. (House Of Music & Entertainment) has unveiled the launch of a new hub in Liverpool.

The new launch by the international network dedicated to supporting independent music companies further expands H.O.M.E.’s global community.

Opening at Liverpool's Royal Court later this month, the new H.O.M.E. hub will provide an international base for independent record labels, music publishers, artist managers, music technology companies, founders, creators and investors, in order to help them build new commercial relationships, access global markets and develop collaborative business opportunities.

The Liverpool hub joins H.O.M.E.'s growing international network, which already includes hubs and partner locations in London, Berlin and Tokyo, creating new opportunities for independent music businesses to connect with partners and investors across Europe and Asia.

The H.O.M.E. Liverpool hub will host industry networking events, investor showcases, international trade delegations, business development programmes and collaborative innovation projects, providing independent music companies and entrepreneurs with direct access to global business opportunities and investment networks.

The Liverpool hub has been established in partnership with Liverpool City Council, the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, MusicFutures and Music Technology UK (MTUK).

Liverpool has developed one of the UK's most exciting music ecosystems, making it the ideal location for our next hub and an important addition to our global network Andy Allen

Recent research commissioned by Liverpool City Council and produced in partnership with the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority and MusicFutures valued the region's music economy at approximately £780 million annually, supporting more than 14,000 jobs, with projections indicating it could become a £1 billion sector by 2035.

Andy Allen, CEO of H.O.M.E., said: “Independent music has never been more entrepreneurial. Across every market we're seeing ambitious founders, labels, managers, publishers and technology companies building innovative businesses with global potential. H.O.M.E. was created to help those businesses connect with one another, access investment and build international partnerships that accelerate growth. Liverpool has developed one of the UK's most exciting music ecosystems, making it the ideal location for our next hub and an important addition to our global network.”

Matt Cartmell, chief executive of Music Technology UK (MTUK), said: "The opening of H.O.M.E.'s Liverpool hub creates an important new resource for independent music businesses and entrepreneurs. By bringing together founders, investors and innovators, it strengthens the infrastructure that supports growth across the UK's music technology and independent music sectors."

Cllr Harry Doyle, Cabinet Member for Health, Wellbeing and Culture, said: “Liverpool’s creative reputation is known around the world, but what’s really exciting is how we’re building on that heritage to drive innovation and opportunity today. The arrival of H.O.M.E in the city is another strong signal that Liverpool is becoming a leading destination for music technology and creative enterprise. By bringing together artists, entrepreneurs and investors in one place, this hub will help unlock new ideas, support local talent and strengthen our position on the global stage.”