Warner Music Finland and Mökkitie Records sign music catalogue deal

Warner Music Finland and Mökkitie Records have signed a definitive agreement to transfer the label’s catalogue and associated publishing rights to the major.

Founded in 2012 following singer-songwriter Arttu Wiskari’s breakthrough with Mökkitie and Tuntematon potilas, Mökkitie Records has evolved into a significant player within the Finnish music industry.

Operating in close collaboration with Warner Music for nearly a decade, the label has been the driving force behind all of Wiskari's albums. It has also developed a roster that includes Finnish talent such as Erika Vikman, Mira Luoti, and Olli Halonen.

Mökkitie Records’ artists, founding members and key personnel will officially join Warner Music Finland and its broader network.

Arttu Wiskari has signed a new multi-year artist agreement with Warner Music Finland, while Janne Rintala will continue as a key creative force in the songwriting teams.

Olli Saksa, who served as managing director of Mökkitie, will become part of Warner Music Finland’s A&R team.

Meanwhile, producer Mika Laakkonen will focus on both studio work and leading the new Katutaso label. Warner Music and Katutaso signed a distribution agreement earlier this year.

Mökkitie Records has an exceptional track record in the Finnish industry, genuinely shaping the domestic music scene with its distinctive, story-driven approach Ramona Forsström

Ramona Forsström, managing director of Warner Music Finland, said: “Mökkitie Records has an exceptional track record in the Finnish industry, genuinely shaping the domestic music scene with its distinctive, story-driven approach. Having witnessed its success story up close for years, this acquisition is a natural milestone in our long-term partnership.

“I’m delighted to continue our close cooperation with the Mökkitie team. Their A&R instincts and ability to cultivate stellar musical talent are first-class, and we highly value the opportunity to integrate their expertise into our operations.”

Olli Saksa, managing director of Mökkitie Records, added: “Our nine-year label collaboration with Warner Music has yielded countless releases, signings, live shows and chart-topping hits. Transferring this incredible catalogue and legacy to Warner Music is the natural next step in our shared evolution. We’re collectively energised about the future and look forward to what we can achieve in the coming years.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Jukka Immonen, head of A&R, Warner Music Finland, Mika Laakkonen, producer, Mökkitie, Ramona Forsström, managing director, Warner Music Finland, Janne Rintala, songwriter, Mökkitie, Olli Saksa, managing director, Mökkitie, Arttu Wiskari, artist