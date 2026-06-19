IMRO CEO Victor Finn to retire in 2027

The Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO) CEO Victor Finn is to retire from his role in 2027 after a tenure spanning almost two decades.

“Over this time, Finn has overseen rapid growth, modernisation and international expansion that has transformed IMRO, strengthening its position as the primary rights management organisation for music creators in Ireland,” said a statement.

The announcement marks the beginning of a planned leadership transition. The IMRO board will commence a formal succession process, with an executive search firm charged with securing the organisation's next CEO.

Since his appointment to the role in 2008, IMRO has quadrupled its membership from 7,500 to more than 30,000 songwriters, composers and music publishers worldwide, representing creators across more than 100 territories. Revenues and distributions to members have also reached record levels over the same period.

“During Finn’s tenure, IMRO has been repositioned as a leading international rights management organisation, combining operational excellence with a strong focus on innovation and member service,” added the statement. “Sustained investment in digital infrastructure, licensing systems and royalty distribution capability has enabled the organisation to respond to a rapidly evolving music market and deliver enhanced services to members and industry partners.”

Finn’s leadership has guided IMRO through the evolution from physical music consumption to streaming, the rapid growth of digital platforms and, more recently, the emergence of AI and the challenges and opportunities it presents.

Finn was elected vice president of the GESAC board (the European Grouping of Societies of Authors and Composers), contributing to the development of copyright policy in the EU and protections for creators in the digital environment.

His legacy will be measured not only by the growth of the organisation, but by the positive impact he has had on careers of countless songwriters, composers and publishers Tom Dunne

IMRO chairman Tom Dunne said: “Victor's contribution to IMRO and to Ireland's music community has been immense. Over almost two decades, he has led the organisation through one of the most transformative periods in the history of the music industry. He has built an organisation that has delivered record revenues and distributions for members, while also positioning IMRO as a key advocate for music creators both in Ireland and internationally.

"On behalf of the board, our members and colleagues past and present, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to Victor for his exceptional service and leadership. His legacy will be measured not only by the growth of the organisation, but by the positive impact he has had on careers of countless songwriters, composers and publishers. We are delighted that he will continue to lead IMRO through the next phase of its evolution and support a smooth transition to his successor."

IMRO CEO Victor Finn said: “With the board's recent approval of our five-year strategic plan, and to ensure a smooth and orderly transition, I have informed the board that my tenure as CEO will conclude in July 2027. This timing will afford the Board the opportunity to appoint a successor and manage the transition effectively. I thank the board and all my colleagues at IMRO for their wholehearted support as we have developed IMRO into a global rights management organisation in a fast-paced environment of rapid change and evolution across the international rights landscape.

"It has been the privilege of my working life to lead IMRO and to serve those whose work I admire deeply: creators and their music publishers, the very heart of the music industry. I have a busy programme of work ahead of me before I step down next year. I look forward to strengthening the foundations of the organisation for my successor over the coming months, before turning an eye to exploring new ways to contribute to the sector.”