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On The Radar: Chloe Qisha

Charlotte Krol

by Charlotte Krol
Tuesday, Jul 21st 2026 at 6:30AM

Fresh from releasing her latest single, Surprise Surprise, Chloe Qisha reveals why humour is the secret weapon behind her slick, ’80s-infused pop. Here, she tells Music Week about embracing her career’s slow-burn nature, signing with Sony Music and why pop girls deserve to rule the world... 

WORDS: Charlotte Krol
PHOTO: Phoebe Fox

Personally, I love a yap,” says Chloe Qisha. “I will yap for days.”

The pop artist is explaining to Music Week how she usually kicks off her songwriting ...

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