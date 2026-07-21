Fresh from releasing her latest single, Surprise Surprise, Chloe Qisha reveals why humour is the secret weapon behind her slick, ’80s-infused pop. Here, she tells Music Week about embracing her career’s slow-burn nature, signing with Sony Music and why pop girls deserve to rule the world...

WORDS: Charlotte Krol

PHOTO: Phoebe Fox

Personally, I love a yap,” says Chloe Qisha. “I will yap for days.”

The pop artist is explaining to Music Week how she usually kicks off her songwriting ...